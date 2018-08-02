Brown likes Tennessee 'more and more' with each passing day
It's been almost three months since Rome, Georgia tight end Sean Brown pulled the trigger for Tennessee. Since then, he's continue to hear from other schools, but he's remained firm and this past weekend just solidified everything he already knew.
"It was a fun day to get all the recruits here and have a little cookout and hang out," Brown said. "Just spending some time with the coaches and get to know everyone a little better. It was good to be around all the other commits again. Some I already knew and some I was meeting for the first time."
Brown is already tight with fellow tight end Jackson Lowe and offensive lineman Jackson Lampley. Saturday was a perfect opportunity to mesh with other players and he found one that he should get to know very well.
"Brian Maurer is good dude to be around," Brown said. "We decided that we are going to room together at Tennessee. Obviously he's a real funny dude and he's always joking. Both he and Wanya Morris from Grayson are good dudes to be around."
The phone still rings for Brown, but it's not like it once was. He's very solid to Tennessee and has found peace in his decision.
"It's good to have it off my shoulders and I get to relax more," Brown said. "I don't have to stress about it."
Brown continues to build a bond with both Brian Niedermeyer and his primary recruiter, Charles Kelly. He loves the staff and his love for orange continues to blossom.
"Every time I come to Tennessee, I like it more and more," Brown said. "It's a family atmosphere here and coach Pruitt and all the coaches make you feel like you are at home. I couldn't ask for anything more."
Brown is kicking off his final year at Catoosa with fall camp which is in full swing. It's hard to believe that he is now a senior and he is hoping for big things.
"It's unbelievable to think I'm a senior now," Brown said. "Everything is too real and I don't want it to be over, but I'm ready to be at Tennessee.
"I'm hoping to finish this thing off strong and I'm going to do whatever I can to help us out as a team. Just be the best player I can on both sides of the ball. I'd like to score on both sides of the ball again."