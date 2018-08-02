It's been almost three months since Rome, Georgia tight end Sean Brown pulled the trigger for Tennessee. Since then, he's continue to hear from other schools, but he's remained firm and this past weekend just solidified everything he already knew.

"It was a fun day to get all the recruits here and have a little cookout and hang out," Brown said. "Just spending some time with the coaches and get to know everyone a little better. It was good to be around all the other commits again. Some I already knew and some I was meeting for the first time."

Brown is already tight with fellow tight end Jackson Lowe and offensive lineman Jackson Lampley. Saturday was a perfect opportunity to mesh with other players and he found one that he should get to know very well.

"Brian Maurer is good dude to be around," Brown said. "We decided that we are going to room together at Tennessee. Obviously he's a real funny dude and he's always joking. Both he and Wanya Morris from Grayson are good dudes to be around."



