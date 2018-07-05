South Forsyth High School (Cummings, Georgia) defensive tackle Jamal Camp and his father chose to attend Tennessee's offensive line-defensive line camp last month for two specific reasons.



“I knew that they had a need and Coach Pruitt has been very successful everywhere he's been,” Camp said. “He has a great staff. Coach Rocker is a Lombardi Award winner. I want to learn from the best.”

Camp and his father's decision to workout on Rocky Top paid off as the 6-1, 270 pound lineman landed a Vol offer.

“My dad felt like I was going to get an offer if I performed well. He told me they needed a lot of defensive tackles. He told me he thought it was a high possibility. I just went there focused on doing my best and getting better.

“I ran a 4.96-40 and I vertical jumped 31.5 inches.”

Camp said he quickly garnered the attention of Rocker and Pruitt in the two session one day camp.

“They had an agility, circuit drill to start the camp. One of the player personnel guys called coach Rocker over to see me do that drill and that got the ball rolling.

“We had an hour between sessions that was our lunch part and they told me coach Pruitt wanted to talk to me upstairs. Coach Pruitt was making his rounds to see some recruits he was intrigued by and I was one of them. We were sitting in an office and he came in and offered. I didn't even do the afternoon session of the camp.”

Tennessee actually saw Camp back in the spring as they were evaluating others at South Forsyth High School so his work in Knoxville wasn't a complete surprise.

“I had spoken with Charles Kelly and Coach Weinke. They came by the school in the spring and my coaches decided to show them my film. Coach Pruitt had been eyeing. They knew who I was and they wanted to see me more.”

In addition to camping at Tennessee, Camp has worked out at Georgia State, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina. He will not camp anywhere else this summer, but he will see the Vols again.

“I talked to coach Rocker right before the dead period. We are planning on going back up there July 23rd.

“Tennessee wants to get me back on campus and learn more about me. I'm just coming to visit and spend time with the coaches. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about Tennessee.”

Camp wants to learn more about everything on Rocky Top, but certainly likes what he knows to this point.

“They have a rich history of football there. They have been really successful and guys have been successful there in college and the pros,” Camp said. “I look at the coaches and their staff is incredible. They have had success everywhere they have been. Coach Pruitt hasn't been a head coach before but he's a winning coach in college football as is his whole staff.”