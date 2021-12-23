Cedric Tillman announces return

Tennessee's top wide receiver has announced his intentions on returning for the 2022 season.

In 12 regular-season games under Josh Heupel, Tillman hauled in 57 passes for 931 yards and nine touchdowns. Among SEC qualifiers, Tillman was sixth in receiving yards, fifth in yards per receptions (16.3) and tied for third in touchdowns.

Coming into the 2021 season, the redshirt junior totaled just eight receptions with two touchdowns in three years.

Tillman, who will be a redshirt senior in 2022, joins fellow upperclassmen Hendon Hooker, Jerome Carvin, Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren who plan to be back in the Orange & White next fall.