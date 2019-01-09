Chaney checks the boxes
Jim Chaney is the second former Tennessee head coach to be rehired by the Vols. General Robert Neyland, who was rehired after returning from WWII in 1936. Harvey Robinson did in in 1960. Chaney was...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news