Darrin Kirkland Jr. isn’t going anywhere.

After announcing a decision to transfer from Tennessee last Thursday, the redshirt junior linebacker has changed his mind after a series of conversations with new first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

VolQuest.com reported Monday morning that Pruitt and Kirkland’s family had met over the weekend, with ESPN’s Chris Low reporting Kirkland’s official decision to remain with the Vols on Tuesday morning.

“The injuries have been hard on him, but he wants to be here and we want him here,” Pruitt told ESPN.

“He can definitely help us.”

Kirkland has been plagued by a series of injuries since he arrived at Tennessee. He’s battled shoulder, ankle and knee issues, missing all of the 2017 season with a torn meniscus suffered in preseason camp. The former All-SEC freshman linebacker played just sporadically in 2016, too, after sustaining a bad ankle injury in Tennessee’s win over Virginia Tech in the Battle of Bristol.

Kirkland has 111 tackles in his career with the Vols, and received heavy interest from a slew of Power 5 programs as a potential grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He sat out most of the spring recovering from a knee procedure but his dramatic return should boost a strong inside linebacker corps that also includes Daniel Bituli, Will Ignont and incoming freshman JJ Peterson.