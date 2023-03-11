Following an explosive 23-4 win on Friday, Tennessee returned to Lindsey Nelson Stadium to face Morehead State for the second game of the series in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader.

In the match, the Vols (13-3) effortlessly cruised to another win to clinch the series over the Eagles (9-6) with a 6-0 win.

On Friday, Tennessee found its way to a win through an offensive explosion. The team tied a program record with seven home runs as it scored 23 runs. This included three innings where the Vols managed five runs.

Although the offense was consistently successful again on Saturday's opener, it failed to score in bunches.

Instead, Tennessee put up a single run in six of its eight frames at the plate. The only innings it failed to plate a run were the fourth and eighth.

Recording the best games were Blake Burke and Griffin Merritt. After failing to join the home run parade a day ago, both sluggers left the yard in Saturday's first match.

Burke finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double, walk, two runs and two RBI. Merritt ended 2-for-4 with a home run, run and RBI.

Freshman Dylan Dreiling also left the yard for the second-consecutive game. He earned a spot as the designated hitter in both contests where he's hit his first two career bombs.

Zane Denton and Jared Dickey also earned an RBI in the game.

With the offense producing just six runs, the Vols needed a strong night from its pitching staff to keep the game out of hand. This came in the form of an extremely impressive start from Chase Burns.

The sophomore has had a strong start to the season with a 2.6 ERA in three starts and 17.1 innings pitched. He continued to improve those numbers in his recent outing.

In 6.2 innings of work, he threw 94 pitches resulting in no runs, three hits and a career-high 13 strikeouts. While facing 24 batters, he struck out more than half of the hitters who stepped into the box.

This effort resulted in his second win and moved his ERA down to 1.88 on the young season.

In relief, Andrew Lindsey came in and continued to blank the Eagles. He totaled 1.2 innings of work without giving up a hit or base runner. His ERA now drops to 0.9 on the year.

Finally, Camden Sewell took the mound for the first time this season. Last year, he threw 50 innings and recorded a 2.52 ERA.

In his season debut, he looked sharp. Sewell managed two strikeouts in his two batters faced to close out the game.

As a unit, the trio of pitchers combined for a shutout. This came on just three hits and one walk.

Next, Tennessee will retake the field at 5:10 p.m. ET in the series finale vs. Morehead State. The Vols will look to take a series sweep in Saturday's doubleheader.