Dustin Dickerson turned around and mouthed something at Chase Dollander.

As Dollander stepped off the mound he smiled, shrugged and pointed towards the scoreboard in left field.

There was nothing else he had to do—and there was nothing else Dickerson could do. Dollander was untouchable at that point and all Southern Miss could do was watch Tennessee's starting right-handed pitcher put together a dominant performance that extended the Vols' season by at least one day with a 8-4 win at Pete Taylor Park on Sunday.

Dollander tossed seven strikeouts, including the one that drew a reaction from Dickerson at the end of the eighth inning. He retired 18 of the last 20 batters he faced, too.

It was an outing that kept Tennessee's season alive after entering Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on the brink of elimination. As Dollander held Southern Miss batters in check, the Vols’ lineup combined for eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

One win now stands between Tennessee and the College World Series.

It wasn't Dollander's smoothest start, though.

In fact, there was a point where it looked Dollander wasn't going to make it out of the fourth inning, giving up four runs, including a three-run home run that gave Southern Miss a 4-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles were in position to add more but instead of pulling Dollander, a talk with pitching coach Frank Anderson and his teammates changed his trajectory—and the Vols'.

"It definitely calmed me down a lot, just knowing that I had these guys behind me," Dollander said. "I just started throwing more strikes and started attacking hitters the way I wanted to and things just started to take off for me, which was really good."

With the season on the line, the coaching staff's trust in Dollander paid off and head coach Tony Vitello expected it to. He knew Dollander just needed to find his rhythm.

Once he did, Southern Miss didn't have many answers, stringing together just one hit over the last four innings.

"I think we would like to delete one pitch from that inning, but otherwise, (Dollander) was doing what he needed to do," Vitello said. "He was going up against good competition and they had a couple of things work together for them, so it made for a difficult inning. In terms of the rest of the game, it's kind of been the theme.

"It's why I think he's going to be so good in pro ball because the reps add up in pro ball and as he kind of gets in a rhythm, when he's pitching for us, he's been really good all year long."

Even Dickerson had to tip his cap.

"(Dollander) is a really good pitcher," Dickerson said. "We got to him early on and he kind of settled in after that. He's got an electric fastball and three other pitches that he can land for strikes that keep you off balance. His fast ball got some more life as the game went on and that's a credit to him and how good he is."

Dollander won't pitch again in Hattiesburg. He'll have to watch from the dugout when Tennessee faces Southern Miss for the third time this weekend in a high stakes winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday.

If the Vols can past that match up, high pressure situations with undoubtedly await them in Omaha, but Sunday was the latest example of how Tennessee can handle those.

"Just knowing that this team can come back from something like that, it builds confidence for us," Dollander said. "I feel like that's going to help us a lot down the road. I know we don't have a lot more to go, but just being able to have that knowledge of what we need to do and how we need to do it is just huge for us."