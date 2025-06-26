Chaz Lanier projected to join fellow former Vol in second round mock draft

Dec 31, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) sets to shoot the ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Tennessee basketball star Chaz Lanier may be teaming up with another former Vol in the NBA. ESPN updated its mock draft for the second round following the conclusion of round one on Wednesday night. Lanier is projected to land with the Detroit Pistons at pick No. 37 overall. This would team him up with Tobias Harris, the longest tenured VFL currently in the NBA. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ESPN listed strengths and weakness for Lanier and the rest of the second-round prospects. "Strengths: Lanier is a dangerous movement shooter with solid physical tools. He has proved himself as a prolific shotmaker in the SEC after he transferred from North Florida to Tennessee. "Weaknesses: He has questions to answer with his feel for the game, passing and defensive prowess after struggling to impact games when his outside shots weren't falling. "The verdict: A true late bloomer who averaged 3.7 points per game over his first three collegiate seasons, Lanier turned a corner with his jumper as an upperclassman to complement his solid size, frame and 6-foot-9 wingspan. He is not much of a ball handler and will need to use his tools better defensively, but he has a clear niche to fill with the way he can space the floor and shoot off screens."