Chaz Lanier projected to join fellow former Vol in second round mock draft

Tennessee basketball star Chaz Lanier may be teaming up with another former Vol in the NBA.
ESPN updated its mock draft for the second round following the conclusion of round one on Wednesday night. Lanier is projected to land with the Detroit Pistons at pick No. 37 overall.
This would team him up with Tobias Harris, the longest tenured VFL currently in the NBA.
ESPN listed strengths and weakness for Lanier and the rest of the second-round prospects.
"Strengths: Lanier is a dangerous movement shooter with solid physical tools. He has proved himself as a prolific shotmaker in the SEC after he transferred from North Florida to Tennessee.
"Weaknesses: He has questions to answer with his feel for the game, passing and defensive prowess after struggling to impact games when his outside shots weren't falling.
"The verdict: A true late bloomer who averaged 3.7 points per game over his first three collegiate seasons, Lanier turned a corner with his jumper as an upperclassman to complement his solid size, frame and 6-foot-9 wingspan. He is not much of a ball handler and will need to use his tools better defensively, but he has a clear niche to fill with the way he can space the floor and shoot off screens."
Lanier made an impact in just one season at Tennessee. He was a major piece in the Vols reaching the Elite Eight for the second-straight year and just the third time in school history.
Out of North Florida, he averaged 18 points on 43.1% shooting from the field. His 123 converted 3-pointers were a program-best, eclipsing the previous record held by Chris Lofton for more than 15 years.
Lanier scored 20 or more points in 15 games, including a 29-point outing in Tennessee NCAA Tournament First Round win over Wofford and 20 point against UCLA in the Round of 32.
Lanier was named All-SEC by the Associated Press and league coaches and the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was listed on a number of All-America Teams, as well.
The Vols are looking to have a player selected in the NBA draft for a fifth-straight season. Last year, Dalton Knecht was picked by the Lakers with the 17th pick of the draft.
The year prior, one-and-done forward Julian Phillips slipped just outside the first round, being picked 35th overall by the Bulls. In 2022, also a second-round one-and-done selection, Kennedy Chandler was taken by the Grizzlies 38th overall.
Tennessee had a pair of first-round selections in 2021. Keon Johnson went to the Clippers with the 21st pick and Jaden Springer went to the 76ers with 28th pick.
While the Vols did not have any draft selections in 2020, Rick Barnes helped produce draft picks of Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone in 2019. Those were the first draft picks out of Tennessee since Josh Richardson went in the second round of the 2015 draft.
