In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Mark Passwaters from AggieYell.com – the Texas A&M site inside the Rivals Network – to learn more about the Aggies ahead of Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.