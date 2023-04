In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens and VolReport managing editor Noah Taylor talk Tennessee football spring practice and discuss a variety of topics relating to the Vols' upcoming 2023 season.

Who will replace Jalin Hyatt? Who's going to be the defensive leader for Tim Banks' unit? Tyler and Noah answer those questions and many more.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.