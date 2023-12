In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by VolReport managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia to discuss the recent news of five-star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava earning the start for No. 21 Tennessee in the Vols' upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against No. 17 Iowa on New Year's Day.

