In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Zach Alboverdi from GatorsOnline.com to learn more about Florida’s men’s basketball team ahead of No. 2 Tennessee’s matchup with the Longhorns on Wednesday night in The Swamp.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.