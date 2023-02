In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Mark Passwaters from AggieYell.com to learn more about Texas A&M's men's basketball team before Tennessee takes on the Aggies on Tuesday night in College Station.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.