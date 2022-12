In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Neal McCready from RebelGrove.com to preview Tennessee men's basketball's SEC opener at Ole Miss on Wednesday night in Oxford.

Tyler also discusses Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks' decision to opt-out of the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

