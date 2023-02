In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens and Noah Taylor reflect on Tennessee's loss at Florida on Wednesday night and look ahead to Saturday's matchup against Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena.

How can the Vols bounce back after Wednesday's performance in Gainesville?

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.