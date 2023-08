In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens recaps Tennessee football's fall camp period as the Vols turn their attention to the September 2 season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Does wide receiver Dont'e Thornton have the edge over Squirrel White in the slot? Should Cooper Mays see the football field next Saturday? Is the first portion of Tennessee's schedule the easiest in recent memory?

Ivens touches on all of that – and much more – in the latest edition of the Chatter.

