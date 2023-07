In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens recaps – and reflects – on Tennessee football's time at SEC Media Days in Nashville last week.

Following the Vols' interactions with the media, what did Tyler learn about Josh Heupel's program heading into the 2023 season? He breaks it all down in this episode.

