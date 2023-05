In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens recaps the 2023 NFL Draft for Tennessee by breaking down where each VFL landed and how they'll fit in with their new teams.

From Darnell Wright to Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt to Byron Young, how will each former Vol standout adjust at the NFL level? Tyler answers that question – and many more – in this episode of Chatter.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.