In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Vol Network's Brian Rice – the play-by-play voice of Tennessee women's basketball and softball – to discuss Lady Vols' softball's strong season and preview their NCAA Super Regional matchup with Texas.

Can Tennessee get back to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015? Tyler and Brian talk about that – and much more – in this episode.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.