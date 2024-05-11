Right-handed starting pitcher Drew Beam allowed six hits and five runs while striking out six in 5.1 innings of work and relievers Aaron Combs and Nate Snead helped hold off Vanderbilt late.

Cal Stark , who went 2-for-5, tallied an RBI in the fourth.

Moore paced Tennessee (42-9, 18-8 SEC) at the plate, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs, including on a single that put the Vols up two after Vanderbilt (33-18, 11-15) cut its lead to one in the sixth.

For the second time in as many games, No. 1 Tennessee turned a deficit into a multiple run lead late over Vanderbilt as Moore's 50th-career home run opened the way for a four-run sixth inning. Then the Vols needed some more timely hitting down the stretch to win 7-6 and claim their eighth-straight SEC series at Hawkins Field in Nashville on Saturday.

The ball he had just hit drifted down the line in right, looking foul as Moore slowly trotted towards first base. That trot turned into a confident jog as the ball cleared the foul pole on the fair side by a couple of feet.

A day after combining for four runs in the first three innings, Tennessee and Vanderbilt combined for two hits in the first two and a half innings.

With one out in the top of the third, Cal Stark tripled to right field and Christian Moore paid it off with an RBI to short stop in the following at-bat to give the Vols a 1-0 lead.

After Commodores right fielder J.D. Rogers robbed Billy Amick of what looked like a home run, a strikeout stranded runners on the corners for Tennessee to get Vanderbilt out of the frame with just the one run allowed.

Drew Beam got into some trouble in the bottom third, giving up a single and walk in back-to-back at-bats to get two on for Vanderbilt with one out. He tossed a strike out to get to two outs but R.J. Austin doubled to left to score Davis Diaz and draw even at 1-1.

Beam was able to limit the damage there, ending the inning with his four strikeout.

Tennessee threatened again early in the fourth. Dylan Dreiling reached on a throwing error to get the lead off runner on base, then Dean Curley singled to center which allowed Dreiling to make it over to third with one out.

In to pinch-hit for Reese Chapman, Cannon Peebles drew a walk to load the bases for Stark, who sent an 0-2 pitch to shallow left to score Dreiling and put the Vols back in front again at 2-1.

Tennessee was unable to get more out of the frame, despite having the bases loaded as the park held a Blake Burke lineout to the warning track in right to keep the Commodores within a run.

Beam allowed a walk to lead off the bottom fourth and Camden Kozeal followed it up with a two-run shot to right that gave Vanderbilt its first lead at 3-2 with no outs.

After a scoreless fifth for both teams, Tennessee got a pair of base-runners on a hit-by-pitch and walk with no outs.

Moore took advantage.

He got behind on a 1-2 count and fouled off two-straight before mashing a three-run home run down the line in right to again put the Vols on top at 5-3. A wild pitch later in the frame plated Burke to extend the lead to 6-3.

Vanderbilt didn't go away, though.

The Commodores responded with two runs in the bottom half, helped by a Tennessee throwing error to trim their deficit 6-5 but Aaron Combs managed to escape a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Vols' lead.

Moore came through again in the seventh, singling to right center to score Curley and provide some insurance at 7-5.

Down to its last three outs, Vanderbilt put two runners on with no outs in the ninth following a walk and an Austin double to left. The Commodores managed a run out of it, but a ground out to Moore closed the door for good.