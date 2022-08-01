Cincinnati's Griffin Merritt opens up on tough decision to transfer to Vols

"I sat this last week during the draft and came to terms with myself that I have another year on the table, use it," Merritt said. "Most people play this game until someone else tells them to stop. I didn’t want to be that guy that told myself to stop.”

Merritt even had a plan to fall back on if the draft didn't work out. He was accepted into dental school at Ohio State and was content with moving on to the next chapter of his life.

"I love (Cincinnati), but I decided this is what was best for my journey and I want to give myself the chance to chase a pro career and honestly I want to win at the highest level and I don’t think there is a better place prepared for that than the University of Tennessee right now.”

“It’s not a portal story where I hated it, or anything with the coaches," Merritt explained. "It was everything I ever wanted. I just thought things were going to go differently for me in the draft. So, I emotionally made the decision to move on from Cincinnati when the draft didn’t work out the way I thought it was going to. That’s when I decided to purse a graduate transfer with my last year of eligibility.

It wasn't easy for Merritt to make the decision to transfer from the Bearcats. He was born and raised in Cincinnati, but when last month's MLB Draft didn't work out in his favor, Merritt realized that what was best for him was to become a graduate transfer.

“College baseball is a crazy world. Tennessee is on top and you hear both bad things and good things. I made the decision that I would go down and form opinions for myself. I loved the family, loved the culture. It’s kind of like the program I’m coming from and it felt like the right fit. It’s close enough to my family. It’s just one of those things when you know, you know. I just felt like it was perfect.”

“I told myself going into this when I know, I know," Merritt told Volquest. "I didn’t know where I wanted to go, but I fell in love with it. My heart knew and I didn’t need to see anywhere else.

The AAC Player of the Year announced his commitment to the Vols after spending the weekend in Knoxville. Merritt had previously visited Kentucky, and also had visits set up to Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas and Notre Dame.

Life was hectic for Merritt upon entering the transfer portal. The slugger was hearing from several schools to the point it felt like he was talking to a different coach every minute.

One coach separated themselves from the rest, however: Tony Vitello.

“Coach Vitello did a good job of expressing his interest and his want, but at the same time, not smothering me," Merritt said. "He gave me my space. He’s very confident in his recruiting. I was only in the portal for a week, but he was able to find the balance of staying on me, but giving me the space and freedom to make the decision. That was important to me.

“On my visit, the way he treated my father — who came with me — was very important. I saw how he treated the other coaches and players, and I have nothing but the highest respect for the man right now. I’m very excited and that’s why I’m comfortable to put my career in his hands.”

Merritt led the American Athletic Conference with 19 home runs this past season as he earned player of the year honors. He led the Bearcats with 17 doubles, 53 RBIs and 139 total bases, as his single-season slugging percentage of .695 ranked ninth in school history.

The Cincinnati native projects as a corner outfielder for the Vols. He started 51 of 52 games this past season for the Bearcats in left field as he hit .315 for the season with an on-base percentage of .382.

“I’m a big right-handed hitter," Merritt said. "A power hitter. I feel I have a very advanced approach and understanding of hitting. I’m really excited to bring that to Tennessee and am excited to expand on that with Coach Elander’s knowledge. I play hard, try to be consistent and I like to have fun.

"Baseball is something I do, it’s not who I am, so I like to play loose and free. I just want to win and I value winning above everything else. Whatever it takes to win is what Griffin Merritt is going to do.”

Merritt is an important addition for the Vols as they saw all three of their starting outfielders from this past season get drafted and sign with professional organizations.

Not only is Tennessee looking to replace the production lost from Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Seth Stephenson, but it's also looking to replace their leadership as it turns to younger players on the roster.

“I have a lot of at-bats and I know they lost a lot, so I just hope I can give them good experience," Merritt said. "I have a lot of success under my belt, so I feel confident coming in there and working hard, working with the other outfielders and being a mentor and a leader for them. However it shakes out, it shakes out, but no matter what, I’m going to give it my all and whatever happens, happens. I’m alway going to be a good teammate, and help others get better, and do the same myself.”

Plus, Merritt will be able to do so in the SEC, which he feels is really going to help him get to where he wants to go.

"I want to compete at the highest level possible and I believe the SEC is that," Merritt said. "I’m going to be able to showcase myself and be surrounded by other great players at Tennessee. I feel like that’s what I need at this point if I’m going to continue on with my career, so that’s when I made the decision to be a graduate transfer. I had never really considered it, but I’m still chasing a dream, and I feel like Tennessee gives me the best chance of that dream.”

Merritt's chip on his shoulder will fit right in with the Vols who have a chip of their own. Despite being ranked No. 1 for most of the year, they came up short in the NCAA Tournament and failed to make it to Omaha.

The 6-foot-2 outfielder not only wants to help them get back to the College World Series, but also help them raise the National Championship trophy when it's all said and done.

"I have a chip on my shoulder to prove people wrong, and the program has that same chip," Merritt said. "I’m part of the family now. I know I wasn’t on the team last year, but my goals align with their goals. This team is a National Championship caliber team and that’s our goal, so it’s now my goal. I know it’s different because I wasn’t here last year, but I’m all in on that chip now too.

"I could have gone a lot of different places, but I feel like nobody is going to win as much as Tennessee, so I’m coming here to win.”