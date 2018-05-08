Starkville, Mississippi defensive end Jalil Clemons is seeing his recruitment take off. The phone has started ringing more and more. Monday afternoon, Clemons' recruitment hit a different gear when he received an offer from the University of Tennessee, his first SEC offer.

Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee!!!🔶⚪️ #SEC #blessed pic.twitter.com/6tzl32K9ne

“It's huge,” Clemons said of the offer. “Tennessee is a big school with a lot of tradition. I know about Derek Barnett and Reggie White. They have a tradition of great players there.”



Clemons is a 6-3, 220 pound defensive end/outside linebacker, who says Tennessee just liked everything they saw when they watched his tape.

“I think they just like my whole game,” Clemons said. “When they watch my tape, they see a football player.”

Tennessee isn't the only SEC school who has come calling in the last week. Auburn and defensive line coach Rodney Garner have called as well.

“Auburn wants to me to play 3 tech in their defense,” Clemons said. “Auburn hasn't offered but they seem every interested.”

Tennessee is recruiting Clemons as a hybrid outside linebacker/defense which the 3-star prospects admits is his position of choice.

Clemons said he has been patient and was waiting till after spring evaluations before making visit plans, but he does hope to see the Vols soon.

“I'm going to try and set something up to get up there this summer,” Clemons said.

That trip has a little more meaning to it now that the Vols have offered.