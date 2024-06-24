COMMIT ALERT: 2025 5-star OT Douglas Utu picks Tennessee football
Tennessee further bolstered the future of its offensive line on Monday.
The Vols landed the commitment of five-star offensive Douglas Utu on Monday, moving Tennessee's 2025 class up to No. 14 nationally and sixth in the SEC in the Rivals rankings.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Utu picked the Vols over Nebraska and held a bevy of offers, including Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, among others.
Utu was one of several high-profile prospects that have visited Tennessee in recent weeks, taking part in an official visit last weekend before making his commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Utu, who is entering his senior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is rated as the eighth overall player nationally in the 2025 class, second at his position and first in Nevada.
He is the 14th commitment for Tennessee and the third offensive lineman, joining three-stars Antonio Ogumoro and Nic Moore.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––