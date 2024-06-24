Tennessee further bolstered the future of its offensive line on Monday.



The Vols landed the commitment of five-star offensive Douglas Utu on Monday, moving Tennessee's 2025 class up to No. 14 nationally and sixth in the SEC in the Rivals rankings.

Utu picked the Vols over Nebraska and held a bevy of offers, including Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, among others.