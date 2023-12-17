Tennessee hosted a batch of visitors in the past week and the results are already showing. Junior college defensive lineman Jamal Wallace has announced he has committed to the Vols coming out of his official visit. As a sophomore at Sierra C.C., he recorded 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing in 10 games. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOIP FORUM

Advertisement

The three-star announced his commitment on Instagram. He previously told VolReport that Tennessee was his dream school. “I would say (I wanted to play at) Tennessee the most because it’s the SEC and it’s my dream school," Wallace told VolReport during his recruitment. It was his dream school before even receiving the offer. After picking up that coveted offer, Tennessee immediately jumped to the top of the list for Wallace. "My reaction when I got an offer from Tennessee was pretty funny," Wallace previously told VolReport. "... After coach told me I had an offer, my ears closed, and my heart dropped because who would have known your dream school would give you a full-ride scholarship?" With the mutual respect between both sides of the equation, Wallace was ready to pull the trigger and announce a commitment following his official visit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIGFuZCB3YW50IHRvIHRoYW5rIGdvZCBmb3IgZXZlcnl0 aGluZyB3aXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCBJIHdpbGwgYmUgY29tbWl0dGlu ZyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9zaGhldXBlbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoZzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGc3NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3c2 T3BnckY0cE0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93Nk9wZ3JGNHBNPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphbWFsIHdhbGxhY2UgKEBsb3N3b2xmMTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbG9zd29sZjExL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2NTAwNTc5 MzQ4NjQ3OTQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

As a converted defensive lineman, Wallace has positive athletic traits that Tennessee can use. He played the past junior college season around 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and can be used as a versatile piece along the defensive line