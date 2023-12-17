COMMIT ALERT: JUCO SDE Jamal Wallace picks Vols
Tennessee hosted a batch of visitors in the past week and the results are already showing.
Junior college defensive lineman Jamal Wallace has announced he has committed to the Vols coming out of his official visit.
As a sophomore at Sierra C.C., he recorded 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing in 10 games.
The three-star announced his commitment on Instagram. He previously told VolReport that Tennessee was his dream school.
“I would say (I wanted to play at) Tennessee the most because it’s the SEC and it’s my dream school," Wallace told VolReport during his recruitment.
It was his dream school before even receiving the offer. After picking up that coveted offer, Tennessee immediately jumped to the top of the list for Wallace.
"My reaction when I got an offer from Tennessee was pretty funny," Wallace previously told VolReport. "... After coach told me I had an offer, my ears closed, and my heart dropped because who would have known your dream school would give you a full-ride scholarship?"
With the mutual respect between both sides of the equation, Wallace was ready to pull the trigger and announce a commitment following his official visit.
As a converted defensive lineman, Wallace has positive athletic traits that Tennessee can use. He played the past junior college season around 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and can be used as a versatile piece along the defensive line
