COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football legacy, 3-star LB JP Peace picks the Vols

He is the grandson of former UT player, coach and athletic director Phillip Former and son of linebacker Robert Peace .

Tennessee football has added its first piece of the 2027 class.

Along with UT, Peace held offers from the likes of Maryland, Kentucky, Southern Miss, Virginia Tech, Florida State and South Florida.

Peace picked up his Tennessee offer in May of this year. He broke down his thoughts with VolReport afterward.

"I felt so blessed to get the offer from Tennessee," Peace said. "The fact that I grew up around the program made that offer even better."

He has been to campus quite a bit in his life due to his family connections. Now, he'll look to get back in the future not just as a recruit, but a commit.

As far as where he fits on the field, Tennessee thinks he'll be a versatile piece at both linebacker positions.

This has meant forming a connection with Vols linebacker coach William Inge.

"I talked to Coach Inge when I got the offer," Peace said. "It was an exciting conversation and very positive. There was so much that led up to that moment as far as building my relationship with the coaches and getting to know the culture."

Peace currently plays for West High School just a few miles from Tennessee's campus in Knoxville.

He explained what he hopes to accomplish this year as he enters his junior campaign.

"At West this year I just want to keeping building off of what I started last year and make sure I continue to strengthen all parts of my game," Peace said.