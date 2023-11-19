COMMIT ALERT: Three-star CB Tyler Redmond commits to Vols after visit
Tennessee has landed another commit in the 2025 class out of the state of Georgia.
The latest to announce his intentions to be a Vol was three-star cornerback Tyler Redmond out of Alpharetta on Sunday.
He was part of a star-studded visitors list that was on campus for Tennessee's game against No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Redmond also held offers from Ohio State, Missouri, West Virginia, UCF and Indiana along with the Vols.
NC State and Florida were also interested.
Redmond is the fourth pledge in Tennessee's 2025 class, continuing the Vols' coaching staff's recruiting success in the Peach State. He joins fellow Georgians Justin Baker, Dylan Lewis and Shamar Arnoux.
Redmond makes the third Tennessee commit from Milton, joining teammates Lewis and Arnoux. Lewis committed to the Vols last month while Arnoux committed back in April.
The new commit is also current teammates with Arnoux and Lewis at Milton High School.
Tennessee's 2025 class currently ranks 13th nationally in the Rivals recruiting team rankings.