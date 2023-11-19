Tennessee has landed another commit in the 2025 class out of the state of Georgia.

The latest to announce his intentions to be a Vol was three-star cornerback Tyler Redmond out of Alpharetta on Sunday.

He was part of a star-studded visitors list that was on campus for Tennessee's game against No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION