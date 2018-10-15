Volquest.com

Simmons and his Pearl-Cohn team beat East Nashville Magnet 35-6. Simmons had 12 total tackles and a batted pass



Beasley and Heard County beat Jordan High School 58-6. Beasley had two first quarter rushing touchdowns in the blowout win



Cartersville beat Sandy Creek 7-0



Henry and Dodge City fell Iowa Central Community College 58-7



IMG beat Superior Collegiate 49-0



Maurer threw for over 300 yards in a the first half before exiting early in the 3rd quarter with a head injury in a loss.



McCollough sat out due to injury.



Fields and Hough had a bye.



Middleton had five total tackles with one for loss in a 56-21 win.



McBride and Whitehaven had a bye.



Keyton sat out Marietta's game has he nurses an ankle injury suffered last week.

Lackawanna beat Monroe 21-7, as Williams chipped in three solo tackles.

The Big Red enjoyed an open date with a big game this Friday against Brentwood Academy.

The Bulldogs moved to 6-2 with a 37-14 win over Collins Hill. Burrell had an interception and two tackles in the victory.

With Vols defensive line coach Tracy Rocker in attendance, Cox and the Yellowjackets allowed less than 225 total yards in a tough 15-3 loss to rival Theodore.

Harris had a short night as No. 1 ranked Havelock rolled to an easy 54-0 win over White Oak. Harris was 3-of-6 passing for 110 yards and two TDs. He also had four carries for 42 yards and two other scores.

Clemons had six tackles and one TFL in a big 21-17 win for Starkville over Madison Central.

Morris and the offensive line helped pave the way for 41 points in a big region win for Grayson over Archer.

Harrison and Bainbridge were off on Friday.