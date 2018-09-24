VolQuest.com

Williams had his best performance of the season for Lackawanna, recording five tackles including a sack and 1.5 TFLs in a 51-26 win over Nassau Community College.

Marietta suffered a tough loss against St. John's from Washington D.C., falling 21-14. Keyton's stats were not available.

North Gwinnett breezed past Discovery 41-6, with Burrell & Co. not allowing a single offensive score.

MBA beat Pope John Paul III 28-14, as the Big Red rolled up 292 rushing yards and all four touchdowns on the ground.

Simmons had 3 solo and 3 assisted tackles in Pearl-Cohn's 35-12 win over Marshall County.



IMG lost to Mater Dei High School 28-24



Cartersville beat Cedartown 21-20



Heard County beat Spencer 28-12. Beasley had two rushing touchdowns and an interception in the win.



Dodge City loss to Butler Community College 33-30 in double overtime, Henry had 8 tackles.



Maurer was 37 of 49 for 498 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in a 52-48 loss. He also had 47 yards rushing and a touchdown.



McCollough collected six tackles in a win.



Fields didn't register a tackle in a 56-6 win.



Middleton didn't play in East Mississippi's 54-13 win.



McBride and Whitehaven destroyed Hamilton 76-0.



Havelock and Harris missed their second straight game as eastern North Carolina continues to deal with fallout from Hurricane Florence.

Clemons had six tackles and one sack in Starkville's 63-12 win over Provine HS.

Morris and Grayson Co. had a tough night against Colquitt Co., Georgia's No. 1 ranked AAAAAA high school team, falling 26-14 and being held to 79 yards rushing on the night.

Harrison and Bainbridge fell to Crisp Co. 23-0, but Harrison had a solid night with 9 total tackles, four TFLs, two quarterback sacks and two QB hurries.