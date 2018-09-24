VolQuest.com

Commitment Roundup: Several d-linemen have big games
Williams had his best performance of the season for Lackawanna, recording five tackles including a sack and 1.5 TFLs in a 51-26 win over Nassau Community College.
Marietta suffered a tough loss against St. John's from Washington D.C., falling 21-14. Keyton's stats were not available.
North Gwinnett breezed past Discovery 41-6, with Burrell & Co. not allowing a single offensive score.
MBA beat Pope John Paul III 28-14, as the Big Red rolled up 292 rushing yards and all four touchdowns on the ground.
Simmons had 3 solo and 3 assisted tackles in Pearl-Cohn's 35-12 win over Marshall County.
IMG lost to Mater Dei High School 28-24
Cartersville beat Cedartown 21-20
Heard County beat Spencer 28-12. Beasley had two rushing touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Dodge City loss to Butler Community College 33-30 in double overtime, Henry had 8 tackles.
Maurer was 37 of 49 for 498 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in a 52-48 loss. He also had 47 yards rushing and a touchdown.
McCollough collected six tackles in a win.
Fields didn't register a tackle in a 56-6 win.
Middleton didn't play in East Mississippi's 54-13 win.
McBride and Whitehaven destroyed Hamilton 76-0.
Havelock and Harris missed their second straight game as eastern North Carolina continues to deal with fallout from Hurricane Florence.
Clemons had six tackles and one sack in Starkville's 63-12 win over Provine HS.
Morris and Grayson Co. had a tough night against Colquitt Co., Georgia's No. 1 ranked AAAAAA high school team, falling 26-14 and being held to 79 yards rushing on the night.
Harrison and Bainbridge fell to Crisp Co. 23-0, but Harrison had a solid night with 9 total tackles, four TFLs, two quarterback sacks and two QB hurries.
Coosa fell to Pepperell 38-14 as Brown continues to battle a foot injury.