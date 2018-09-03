Each week, VolQuest.com will highlight the latest performances by Tennessee's 2019 commits. For the second straight week, wideout Ramel Keyton delivered a strong performance.

Despite a 35-32 loss, the Tennessee quarterback commit was 400-of-54 for 430 yards and four touchdowns for West Port.

Marietta picked up its first victory of the season, as Keyton caught six balls for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 38-13 win over Collins Hills.

MBA beat McCallie 34-14, as Jackson and the offensive line pushed the pile for three rushing touchdowns.

The former state champs were upset by Wekiva 28-14.

Fields had three tackles in 33-0 win over Concord.

McGill Toolen laid waste to Spanish Fort 48-13, as the Yellow Jackets moved to 2-0 on the season. Cox's individual stats were not available.

East Mississippi opened its season with a 50-0 blowout win over Hinds, as Middleton recorded two tackles.

After an offseason medical issue, McBride returned to action in Whitehaven's 41-13 win over rival Cordova.

McCollough had eight solo tackles and three assisted tackles in a 42-13 win.

Harris, playing quarterback, was 7-of-12 passing for 178 yards and and touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 149 yards and a score in a 69-34 win over Wallace-Rose Hill.

Brown and Coosa lost 42-16 to Mt. Zion.

Morris and his loaded Grayson Co. team had a tough night in a monster showdown with Bergen Catholic from New Jersey. Grayson fell 34-22 and was held to 74 yards rushing.

Clemons had 11 total tackles and three TFLs as Starkville got a 23-7 win over West Point.

Harrison and his Bainbridge squad went on the road to Tallahassee and suffered a 28-6 defeat to Lincoln.

IMG beat Norland High School 49-14



Dodge City lost 52-24 to Garden City Community College



Beasley's and Heard County got beat 33-3 by Hapeville Charter



Lowe and his Cartersville High team beat Luella 55-3, Lowe had 3 catches for 27 yards

