Behind a 24-point second half, Marietta routed Hillgrove 38-17 to move to 7-2. Bailey threw for 300 yards, going 25 of 31 with three touchdowns and a pick.

East St. Louis rolled Morgan Park 44-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Plowing behind Spraggins, senior tailback DaMonta Witherspoon had four rushing touchdowns.

St. Frances did not play Friday, winning by forfeit over Clarkson Football North.

Behind a dominant defensive performance on Senior Night, McDonald and the rest of the Whitehaven crew blanked Memphis Central 17-0. Whitehaven pitched its sixth shutout of the regular season Friday.

French had three tackles for loss in the 17-0 win over Central.

Robinson and Carver's season is over

McDaniel and St. John's College High School beat DeMatha High School 24-20

Hodge had 3 carries for 55 yards playing less than a quarter in a 66-14 win over Heritage.

Hutchinson lost 20-19 to Garden City CC.

Morrow was off last Friday.

Hyatt caught seven passes for 115 yards and four touchdowns.

Mays was out with an injury.

Williamson is out for the year due to injury.