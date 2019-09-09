Hodge had 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in less than a half of play as the Rebels beat Cleveland 49-14.

Robinson and Carver beat Russell County 22-14.

McDaniel and St. John's College fell on the road 34-30 to St. Joseph's Prep in Philiadelphia.

Art Green had one tackle for loss and one pass broken up in Hutchinson’s 41-16 win over Ellsworth.



Jenkins' game was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.



Calloway and Morrow fell 29-28 to Mary Persons but Callaway had two touchdowns on two receptions an three tackles on defense

Tennessee's quarterback commit threw for 257 yards and two scores in a 28-9 win Friday. Bailey added a 9-yard rushing touchdown and now had 10 total touchdowns to just one turnover on the season for the No. 1 ranked team in Georgia.

The 290-pound defensive tackle helped St. Frances — the nation's No. 2 team per Max Preps, pitch an easy 64-0 shutout over American Collegiate Academy of Clearwater (Fla.).

Despite some red zone woes, East St. Louis dominated Trinity Catholic 32-0. Spraggins helped spring a big rushing attack but was also flagged for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, getting ejected and triggering an automatic suspension for next week.

Ojulari was part of a Marietta defense that held Collins Hill to just seven first downs in a 28-9 win. The pass rusher had six tackles and two hurries for the Blue Devils.

Mays has three tackles and a tackle for loss in a loss to Ensworth.

Lawrence caught a touchdown in the win over Knoxville Catholic.

Hyatt caught one touchdown pass and faced several double teams in a 49-7 win.