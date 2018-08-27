Each week, VolQuest.com will highlight the latest performances by Tennessee's 2019 commits. For the second straight week, wideout Ramel Keyton delivered a strong performance.

Tennessee’s lone receiver commit stuffed the stat sheet for the second straight week, recording nine catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-28 loss. On the year, Keyton already has six touchdowns and 23 catches.

The Big Red moved to 2-0 with a 17-7 win against Pearl-Cohn. Yards were tough to come by for MBA, though, as it rushed for just 93 yards on 32 carries.

North Gwinnett was idle this week after blitzing the Brookwood Broncos in Week 1 without Burrell. The Bulldogs play an out of state foe this weekend, with a matchup against Wekiva from Apopka, Fla.

The JUCO defensive tackle will open his season on Sept. 2, as Lackawanna play ASA College of Florida in Charlotte.

The Yellowjackets beat Spanish Fort 48-13.

Harris’s main task for his Havelock squad is as the starting quarterback. He was 13-of-19 for 286 yards and five touchdowns in a 77-13 romp over New Bern on Friday.

Brown and Coosa HS lost 21-6 to Darlington on Friday.

Harrison recorded three sacks, eight total tackles and a forced fumble on Friday.

Clemmons had eight total tackles and 2 TFLs in a 56-7 win over Oxford HS

Morris helped Grayson rush for 225 yards on just 32 carries in a 48-7 win over Tucker.

Lowe and Cartersville High School had a bye



Beasley and Heard County had a bye.



Simmons had 4 solo and 5 assisted tackles in Pearl-Cohn's loss to Montgomery Bell Academy



Henry had 9 tackles in a 38-20 loss to Independence Community College



IMG beat Pine-Richland High School out of Pennsylvania 42-0.



Maurer was 31 of 45 for 350 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 32-27 loss.

McBride didn’t play as he battles an injury.

McCollough had four tackles and two pass breakups in a 24-7 win.

Fields tallied one solo tackle in limited work in a 48-10 win.