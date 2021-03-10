VolQuest - CPA's Langston Patterson impressed with new staff in Knoxville

“He is pretty energetic and my type of fast-paced and aggressive,” the three-star said of Heupel. “He said he loved my film and the way I attack. He thinks I’d be a good fit and someone who could lead a defense.”

Tennessee’s new coach has been in contact with the Christ Presbyterian Academy product almost every day. Patterson has been in talks with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary on a weekly basis and defensive coordinator Tim Banks several times.

“I loved those guys, but when they left, I didn’t know what to expect,” the linebacker said of the transition. “Then coach [Josh] Heupel comes in here and it’s been really exciting. I’m excited to see what these guys have in store with their aggressive style on both offense and defense.”

Originally offered by the Vols in the spring of 2020, Patterson had a good relationship with the previous staff. In fact, he’d be in regular contact with Jeremy Pruitt and Brian Niedermeyer every week.

Langston Patterson is another in-state prospect coveted by the new staff at Tennessee.

“He kind of says the same thing as coach Heupel about my aggressiveness,” Patterson said of the former Penn State assistant. “He believes I could be an extension of the coaching staff on the field and a guy who can run sideline-to-sideline.”

The mike linebacker prospect won the 2020 Tennessee Division II-AA state championship with CPA and following a season where he notched 79 tackles (26 for loss) with five sacks and an interception, Patterson was an all-state recipient and was a Mr. Tennessee Football Award Finalist.

The athlete also plays running back, totaling 14 touchdowns on 700 rushing yards while splitting time in the backfield in 2020.

“Running the ball helps me on the other side of the line of scrimmage because I understand what those backs will be doing,” the middle linebacker explained. “I know the cuts they will make. It helps with my vision. When he sees daylight, I see daylight and we will meet in the hole.”

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect has 18 offers to date with five hailing from the Southeastern Conference as Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas have also offered. Notre Dame is another highlight offer for the upcoming senior.

“As of right now, all the programs who have offered me are in play because we really haven’t been able to take visits,” Patterson said. “I’m really wanting to close it down some once we can take visits and meet these coaches in person.”

The 2022 prospect is the No. 12 rated inside linebacker in the class and the No. 18 recruit in the state of Tennessee.

Originally from North Carolina, Patterson has been in Nashville since age two. He regularly grew up watching Tennessee, but also Alabama and Auburn football – as his father graduated from both schools after lettering for the Crimson Tide.

Still, all his friends are Tennessee fans, and he knows the fanbase very well.

“You’ll never meet a more diehard fanbase than Tennessee fans,” the three-star said. “This program has a great culture with so many people backing it up.

“When it comes down to my decision, it’ll be with which staff I connect with the most and which program I fit into the best,” Patterson said. “Tennessee has one of the best staffs in the nation and the culture to back it up. I’m excited to continue to meet and talk with the players as recruiting goes on.”

Patterson would like to make his commitment announcement sometime before his senior football season this fall, but like with many, the ability to take visits will play a factor in the timeline.

Regardless, the Vols will be in the mix.

“I’m very interested in Tennessee,” the in-state athlete concluded.