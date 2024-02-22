Minutes after putting together another road spectacular Tuesday night, Dalton Knecht told the television broadcast about an exchange with Tennessee assistant coach Rod Clark and teammate Zakai Zeigler that might have been the catalyst of the Vols' comeback victory over Missouri.

Trailing at the half following an abysmal first 20 minutes of basketball against the Tigers, Barnes singled out Knecht after he scored just two points on free throws, going 0-for-6 from the field.

It wasn't until the 13 minute, 18 second mark of the second half that Knecht scored his first field goal but once he did, there was little Missouri could do to stop it. He finished with 17 points with 15 coming in the last period. It helped Tennessee erase a deficit and win 72-67.

"Both (Zeigler and Clark) said at halftime, 'It's your time to show why you're here,'" Knecht said on the SEC Network's postgame broadcast. "I just had to take over the game and big props to them for believing in me and trusting in me."

Knecht has provided plenty of reason for belief.

It was a familiar result for the Vols, who have watched a number of road games on the brink of defeat turn into wins behind an offensive onslaught from Knecht, flipping momentum completely in a matter of minutes.

"(Knecht) is the SEC Player of the Year. At least he's got my vote," Missouri head coach Dennis Gaines said. "That's what he is...It's not even close, in my eyes with what he's been able to do for his team."

The numbers are staggering. Knecht's ability to take over games have placed him as the front-runner for SEC Player of the Year and it has kept Tennessee (20-6, 10-4 SEC) squarely in the conference championship picture in mid-February.

Before Tennessee's 2023-24 campaign officially tipped off, Knecht proved how much of an impact he would have in hostile environments.

In the Vols' high-profile exhibition clash with Michigan State at a sold out Breslin Center in East Lansing in late October, Knecht paced Tennessee in scoring with 28 points in a 89-88 win that didn't count, but set the tone for the kind of season the Northern Colorado transfer is having.

A few weeks later at the Khol Center in Madison, Knecht finished with a game-high 24 points and helped Tennessee pull away from Wisconsin down the stretch to win 80-70.

One of Knecht's most impressive outings came in a road loss to North Carolina, but his 36-point spectacle nearly brought the Vols all of the way back in a game that looked out of reach for nearly 30 minutes.

It carried over into Tennessee's conference slate.

Knecht is just the second SEC player in the last 13 years to score 16-plus points in nine-straight road games. Former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell was the other in 2016-17.

In seven conference road games, Knecht has scored 174 total points and has averaged 24.7 points in that span. His lowest output was 16 points in Tennessee's 103-92 win over Kentucky earlier this month.

The numbers he is putting up in the second half of games away from Knoxville are even more impressive.

Knecht averages 16.0 points over the final 20 minutes of games. He scored 26 points at Mississippi State, 20 at Georgia and 21 at Vanderbilt in the second half of games that Tennessee faced deficits in at halftime before tying the score late or winning by six or more points.

His shooting splits in the second half of SEC road games are 58% from the field and 56% from three-point range.

None of Tennessee's opponents have given a blueprint for stopping Knecht, which bodes well for the Vols' postseason prospects.

Over the last two months, a quiet game for Knecht has been scoring less than 20 points and even when a defense has limited him in the first half, it hasn't been enough to slow him down for the nearly 30 minutes he averages on the floor per game.

Knecht does it quickly, too. At Missouri, he scored 10 points in two and a half minutes, including the layup that put the Vols ahead for good with 10 minutes, 16 seconds left.

That is a recipe for an extended stay in the NCAA Tournament. So is having a strong supporting cast.

Tennessee may not have escaped Missouri had it not been for two dominating performances in the paint from forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka, who combined for 32 points and 14 rebounds.

The rest of the Vols' backcourt of Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi have had a number of games where the offense has opened up more because opponents' have to make adjustments for Knecht.

Having those kinds of options only raise Tennessee's ceiling and when it's all clicking, the Vols' aspirations grow to more than winning the conference.

There are a couple of challenges left in the regular season, though. Tennessee has to go No. 13 Alabama and No. 20 South Carolina in back-to-back games to ring in the month of March in addition to playing Texas A&M, No. 14 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky at home. The Crimson Tide currently hold first place in the SEC and the Gamecocks have already bested the Vols once this season.