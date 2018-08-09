Maryville wide receiver A.J. Davis has grown up around Tennessee football. And while the book haven’t seen much success as he has blossomed into one of the best pass catchers in the state, he fully understands the tradition and past success. Davis visited Tennessee last month for Tennessee’s Rocky Top BBQ as he continues to be evaluated by Jeremy Pruitt and company.

“It’s the coaches and the atmosphere here,” Davis said recounting his trip. “It’s just UT and it feels like home. I had a great time and I enjoyed getting to spend time there.”

Davis holds a power five offer from Indiana and has several other solid options. His teammate Tee Hodge was offered by the Vols back in June. He continues to grind and is hoping and dreaming he will one day wear the orange and white.

“I sure hope so,” Davis said. “I’m just praying to God they will take a chance on me and I promise I won’t let them down. Words can’t describe what that would mean.”

So what do the Tennessee coaches tell Davis they like about his game?

“They like the way I catch the ball and make moves in space,” Davis said. “Coach (David) YAC Johnson has been giving me notes and tools to improve even more.”

Davis is also learning to blossom in other areas. The normally reserved junior is stepping up his vocal game as Maryville looks for back to back state championships.

“I have improved on being a leader,” Davis said. “Last year we had a good senior class but I’m having to step up and lead by example for the younger guys.”

Davis and his team open up next Friday against Knoxville Catholic. That’s followed up by a visit from Oakland and Oklahoma cornerback commitment Woodi Washington. There is plenty of fun on twitter between those two but is totally a friendly matchup.

“It’s always good to have a good matchup,” Davis said. “Woodi and I talk all the time and we go back and forth. I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”

Rivals.com ranks Davis as a 3-star wide receiver in the class of 2020.