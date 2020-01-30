Tennessee wasn’t included in either Baseball America or D1Baseball’s preseason top-25 after the Vols used a 40-win season to return to postseason play in 2019. The lack of preseason recognition mixed with five series and two non-conference matchups against top-15 foes doesn’t have the Big Orange short on confidence headed into Tony Vitello’s third season in Knoxville.

“Most people can look at it as a threat that we aren’t in the top-25 and that we’re facing a lot of teams that are even in the top-10,” junior outfielder Evan Russell said. “I think we’re going to accept it as a challenge and honestly it feels like a bit of a stab in the back that we aren’t ranked in the top-25 and so many SEC teams are ahead of us.”

“It’s just motivation and hunger,” sophomore pitcher Camden Sewell said. “We don’t look too much into that stuff, we’re going to let our play do the talking and not really worried about that. We’ll see what happens in the end.”

Driving the Vols’ confidence entering the season is a roster that’s deeper than either of Vitello’s first teams thanks to continued player development and another signing class looking to turn heads.

For Vitello, the improved depth is a plus, but consistency and separation are still needed.

“There’s some parity too,” Vitello said. “It’s a compliment but it’s also a challenge. If our guys were sitting here listening now, I’d say there’s some parity. If I was anxious to get innings, I’d take that as a challenge, I’d want to separate myself from the pack.”

The improved depth should make for an interesting lineup card in the first month of the season as Vitello tinkers with different groups and even weekend rotations.

Garrett Crochet, a preseason All-American, will be penciled into Tennessee’s Friday night starter role, but who gets the ball on Saturday and Sunday is still in lingo after the departures of Garrett Stallings and Zach Linginfelter.

Junior Chase Wallace seems poised to move into a weekend starter role in his junior season. The Sevierville, Tennessee native turned in a 2.57 ERA in 25 appearances over his first two seasons, and after a strong offseason the Vols feel like Wallace could be in for a breakout year in a larger role.

Tennessee’s final weekend starter spot is far from settled, but Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson have a plethora of options to fill out the weekend.

“Sean Hunley started a regional game for us,” Vitello said of Tennessee’s potential weekend starters. “He certainly has to be mentioned. Elijah Pleasants has made the strides that we’ve expected and one day soon whether it’s this year, in the second half, or next year he’s going to be an impact starter for us. Unfortunately, Jason Rackers would be mentioned in that group as a JUCO transfer, but Jason’s battling mono and he’ll be out at the start of the season.”

Camden Sewell seemed poised to move into a weekend starter spot after a freshman season that saw him earn a 4-1 record and a 2.18 ERA in his 20 appearances. However, Sewell has dealt with back issues this offseason and Vitello mentioned Sewell as a guy that would likely start in the bullpen serving as a swing man similarly to how Crochet did for the first month in a half of the 2019 season.

With Sewell starting in the bullpen, Tennessee could combine the strong right-handed arms of Sewell and Pleasants with left handers Redmond Walsh and Will Heflin. Walsh was the breakout star of Tennessee’s bullpen last season recording a 1.38 ERA in 45.2 innings, and after seeing minimal use for most of the season Heflin was perhaps the Vols’ best arm in the Chapel Hill regional.

Tennessee returns a plethora of sophomore’s that saw playing time during their freshman season’s and with a year of work in the weight room could help the Vols offense breakout in 2020.

“I think Pav (Connor Pavolony) has really made that jump freshman to sophomore year that you see in a lot of guys,” Vitello said. “That’s just by natural where college kids make their biggest jump, or their greatest growth comes from. There’s no doubt that’s taken place.”

“We’re really deep so it’s hard to pick out a few guys,” Sewell said of the Vols’ sophomore class. “The guy that sticks out of the top of my head is Trey Lipscomb. He’s been smashing baseballs. … We’re really excited to see what he’s going to put out on the field for us this year.”

Tennessee is confident headed into Vitello’s third season, but the Vols head man is the first to remind his team that nothing is given, and growth isn’t always linear.

“Mike Ditka said it when I was younger growing up and my dad had me cheering for the Bears, ‘cowards live in the past.’ … We also have a clean slate and that’s positive. Everyone’s 0-0 right now.”