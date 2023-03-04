GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the buzzer rang marking halftime in the SEC Tournament Semifinals, LSU held all the momentum.

The Tigers jumped out to an incredibly quick start grabbing a lead of as much as 17 in the first half. The LSU fans in attendance sang their praises for their team as it looked like the Tigers would easily advance to the SEC Championship game.

However, Tennessee came out in the second half determined to not be forced to go home sooner than expected.

An incredible late-game push shocked LSU as the Lady Vols won 69-67 and advanced to the SEC title game for the first time since 2015.

What sparked the astonishing come-from-behind victory was a defensive adjustment. In the first half, Tennessee played man-to-man defense. While in this formation, the Tigers seemed to effortlessly score at will. Angel Reese and Alexis Morris combined for 24 first-half points as they sliced through the defense.

However, in the second half, the Lady Vols made the adjustment to a 2-3 zone. This forced LSU to play a more passive style of offense as they looked for opportunities to exploit the defense.

"I thought our man started out pretty good in the second half but Angel (Reese) started getting hot," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "We wanted to change it up and give them a different look. We were able to get some stops there in our zone. I thought that was critical for us. We've been working on it. We knew we may have to use it in tournament play. Proud of our defense for making those changes and making the adjustments we need."

When this change was made, the Lady Vols surged back into the game. Tennessee outscored the Tigers by 10 in the third quarter before finally taking its first lead of the game with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Despite the lopsided scoring to begin the game, the team was confident it'd be able to pull off this comeback, though. There was no yelling in the locker room at halftime as the team stayed poised and confident.

"We just had to keep our confidence," said Tess Darby. "We needed every single one of us. We needed more. We knew what we needed to fix. We went into halftime and we knew we weren't losing. We all came out there and I think that intensity showed in the second half."

This confidence is driven by both players and coaches. Not only does the coaching staff know what the team is capable of, but fellow players continually lift their teammates up.

An inspiration to others on the floor were Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston. The pair once again had phenomenal nights where they combined for 43 points and 20 rebounds.

Jackson led the way in her typical dominating fashion. She finished with 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. A lot of her scoring was created through midrange shots that she consistently knocked down.

"Well, Rickea (Jackson) is smooth and she plays that mid-game as well as anyone," said Harper. "She can extend you behind the 3-point line, she can post you up but, boy, that mid-range is her sweet spot. She can work there from inside out or outside in and it's pretty -- it's really pretty when she is shooting those jumpers."

Horston also contributed 17 points. She was slow to start, but she turned it on in the second half when the team needed her the most. In the fourth quarter alone, she scored eight points.

Now that Tennessee has officially escaped the semifinal matchup, its attention is turned to top-ranked South Carolina in the championship game. This opportunity is not lost upon the team as it is the first time the program has reached this point under Harper.

"We're all really excited," said Striplin. "Obviously, we fell short at home (to South Carolina). I think we really took that to heart and have tried to improve ever since then. I think you can see that on the court."

The championship game will tip-off at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. If Tennessee can win, it'll be the first conference title since 2014.

