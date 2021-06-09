Delmonico proud of Vitello's revival of the Vols

In 1993, an energetic, fourth-year baseball coach told his athletic director that Tennessee needed to find a way to get 5000 seats in Lindsey Nelson Stadium because, to win a bid for one of eight NCAA regionals, a capacity of 5000 was required.

Some administrators within the Tennessee athletic department laughed out loud at the notion of that many fans coming to watch a baseball game. But the boss, Doug Dickey, did not. So up went temporary bleachers and the Rod Delmonico Era was officially a thing.

By 1995, 5100 Tennessee fans saw the Vols earn their first berth in the College World Series since 1951. The scene that accompanied R.A. Dickey’s epic 182-pitch win over Oklahoma State was extraordinary.

Today, nearly 30 years later, Delmonico is watching the program that he created try to make their fifth run to Omaha. The man known to Vol baseball fans as “D” is beaming with pride.

“It means a lot because I put 18 years of my life into that program. I actually gave birth to it,” Delmonico said. “I had no tradition other than 1951. In 1951 we had a great year and that was it. We didn’t have facilities. There was nothing there. To put your heart and soul, to raise three kids in the dugout and you are asked to leave.

There are two regrets, when you leave the way I did (getting fired). You never have the opportunity to thank all the fans and people who supported our program. We had some amazing fans. So I really never had a chance to thank them and the administrators like Coach Dickey.

But you have a sense of pride that hey they are back and I’m so happy and proud of Tony (Vitello) for what he’s done. It hurt me to see it crumble over the last 10-15 years. All that work we did to get it to a certain level then all of a sudden it went backwards. So I’m very proud of Tony and Frank Anderson and what they have accomplished in a short period of time. I wish them the best and hope they get to Omaha and win the thing.”

In his 18 years as Tennessee skipper, Delmonico won 699 games, captured two SEC Titles, took the Vols to seven NCAA regionals (including five straight from 1993-97) and made three College World Series appearances. Delmonico also did a ton for baseball in the state of Tennessee. He had camps every week of the summer. He created the Tennessee baseball coaches association which has thousands of members. He created a Tennessee brand in baseball.

He also made Tennessee baseball unique to other sports on campus. He introduced the color black into the uniforms after a lady in Nashville seeing him in a uniform asked how things where in the Lone Star State.

“Our uniforms looked just like Texas,” Delmonico said. “We had no identity.”

Delmonico created an identity and credits Dickey for allowing him to do it. Today, Tony Vitello has is creating an updated brand and count Delmonico as a huge fan of Vitello’s work.

“I talked to him right after he was hired a little bit and congratulated him. The only think I have told him is you have to recruit. I know he can recruit. I have known him for a while and have known of him for a long time. When I was out here in Texas trying to get some jobs he was actually a guy who I was going to go after to see if would be an assistant back when he was at TCU. I have known about him and who he is for a long time. He’s a great recruiter and that’s what he’s been able to do. The thing I think he has done different than the other guys is he has recruited out of the state. I think at Tennessee you have to be able to get your guys in-state but also outside of the state especially with Vandy having like 30 full scholarships. That make it difficult. He’s been able to go to places like Mississippi and around. He’s got a guy from Australia. I did the same thing. It reminds me a lot of what we did in recruiting. He’s done an amazing job.”



