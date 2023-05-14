To begin Tennessee's third match of the weekend vs. Kentucky, the Vols fell into an early hole.

With the series already clinched, they were never able to scratch away at the deficit even with a two-hour weather delay beginning in the middle of the third.

Ultimately, the Wildcats (35-15, 15-12 SEC) took down Tennessee (35-17, 14-13) 10-0 to steal the final game of the weekend.

Kentucky's scoring output began instantly as the team pegged three runs on Drew Beam in the first.

Then, the Wildcats added another in the second in the form of a solo home run to build the lead to four and knock the starter out of the match.

Beam finished with 1.2 innings pitched while allowing four runs on five hits and two home runs. He was also given the loss.

However, after bringing in AJ Russell to pitch 1.1 scoreless frames, lightning in the area caused the game to enter a delay.

After nearly two hours of stoppage, the teams returned to action with new pitchers on the mound. With Tennessee's bullpen intact and Kentucky's already weak unit somewhat depleted, it appeared the Vols had the advantage.

Despite this, Tennessee failed to put up a run and Kentucky extended its lead by an additional six runs.



Pitching after the delay was Seth Halvorsen. Although he gave up three runs in his outing, he looked sharp for the majority of his time on the mound. He pitched 4.1 innings while giving up just three hits and striking out six batters.

"It was good," said Vitello on Halvorsen's outing. "He's not going to agree with that. That was his last hitter no matter what. We got him to a pitch count that he has not been in... A good hitter and a good competitor got one off him."

Following his exit after a two-run shot, Aaron Combs, Jake Fitzgibbons and Hollis Fanning wrapped up the game. All three gave up a single run.

At the plate, Tennessee continually put runners on base but couldn't convert. By the end of the match, the Vols had stranded 16 runners.

"To leave them on base, you have to get on base," said Vitello. "That's what we're trying to do. You'll see a lot of the productive and best offenses have that as a high number. Chalk it up to some quality at-bats."

This was due to a solid two-out approach. The team did a good job of putting runners on base with a pair of outs but could never bring them home. They hit .308 with two down in the match.

Struggling at the plate were Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling, Griffin Merritt and Cal Stark. They combined to hit an abysmal 0-for-13.

Despite the lopsided loss, Tennessee has the last laugh due to taking the series.

This sets them up to be in a good position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament if they can play well to close the regular season and SEC Tournament.

Next, the Vols will host Belmont on Tuesday in the home finale. Then, they will travel to face South Carolina to wrap up the regular season before making the trip to Hoover.