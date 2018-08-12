Jeremy Pruitt’s stance hasn't changed.

Tennessee’s first-year coach isn’t interested in delving into specifics about his football team, nor is Pruitt in any rush to name a starting quarterback before the Sept. 1 opener against West Virginia.

“We’re a long ways from naming starters at any position,” Pruitt said Sunday following the team’s first preseason scrimmage.

While the Vols have a litany of position battles to sort out over the next three weeks, the spotlight remains on who will take the first snap behind center in Charlotte.

Based on Sunday’s closed scrimmage, Pruitt still doesn’t have any answer. Or does he?

The Vols ran 116 snaps inside Neyland Stadium on a muggy Sunday afternoon when most Tennessee fans were glued to their TVs watching Tiger.

Did Jarrett Guarantano improve his footwork? How was Keller Chryst’s accuracy? Who had the best command in the huddle?

We don’t know.

In Pruitt’s summation, both guys “did some good stuff” Sunday, but “we need to do better job protecting the quarterback, and the quarterback has got to do a better job of getting the ball out of his hand.”

Sound familiar?

Turnovers were apparently an issue, as was timing. After eight practices and one scrimmage, “there’s really nobody kind of separating their self yet,” per Pruitt.

But is that true?

During last Sunday's open practice, Guarantano took the majority of reps with the first-team offense. That has continued during the individual periods of open practices in the last week as well. Behind the scenes, multiple folks have strongly suggested that the redshirt sophomore is the frontrunner for Tennessee’s starting job.

Perhaps Sunday’s scrimmage altered that trajectory. Or maybe not.

Pruitt clearly doesn’t want to tip his hand and he’s continued to talk about the quarterbacks like they are any other position on the field.

Downplay and deflect.

Pruitt wants to foster competition everywhere and his comments on “goals” Sunday could’ve been a subtle message to two guys with multiple starts at Power 5 schools as much as an ambiguous statement.

“I hope their No. 1 goal is not to be the starter at Tennessee,” he said.

“I hope that's not their goal. That's not much of a goal in my opinion. I hope their goal is to be the best player at their position out there. If you're goal is to be a starter, then you become a starter, what, I mean — you're the big fish in this pond here?”

At some point in time — maybe in three days, more likely in three weeks, we'll find out who will be Jeremy Pruitt's guy.