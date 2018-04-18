Spanish Fort, Alabama cornerback DJ James has been committed to Mississippi State since late February and remains solid to the Bulldogs, but Tennessee has the 3-star prospect's attention after Saturday's visit and Vols offer.



The 6-foot, 180-pound James was in Knoxville over the weekend to see Tennessee for the first time and that's when he was told he was wanted on Rocky Top.

“I was excited about it,” James said of the offer. “I was kind of expecting it based on the way they were talking to me before I came up there.”

James' interest in the Vols stems from his relationship with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Coach Pruitt and I have had a relationship for a while,” James aid. “I visited Alabama several times when he was there and we have talked a good bit.”

In fact, it was Pruitt specifically that got James to Rocky Top on Saturday when he saw Tennessee for the first time and took in the vols Saturday night scrimmage.

“I like coach Pruitt,” James said. “I didn't know the facilities there were that nice.

“I'm interested them. I am still committed Mississippi State, but Tennessee is very interested in me and I like them.”

As for what he saw specifically with the Vols scrimmage, James believes he would fit in well with the Vols defensive style.

“I like how they play. I would fit in nicely in their defense,” James said.

James is not in a huge recruiting rush. He will visit Mississippi State next weekend and any official visits he elects to take, he will take after his senior season before signing in December.