Greg Hudgins picked up a Tennessee offer after a strong showing at camp this summer, and the 4-star defensive end from Washington D.C. made the long trek back to Knoxville over the weekend to get a closer look at the Vols.



“I wanted to get down there and meet more people,” Hudgins told VolQuest.

“During the camp I didn’t really get to see a lot of the campus or facilities. So it was a good chance to get a feel for the environment. The academics.”

After the Junior Day trip, Huggins left Tennessee with a much better understanding of the school and program. The St. John’s College High standout toured the academic center and was also “very impressed” with the atmosphere and fan support during the basketball game. Hudgins, who plans to study sports medicine, psychology or education, really liked how many of Tennessee's facilities — from the Anderson Training Center to Stokely Hall to Thornton Student Life Center — were so convenient and close together.

“The support is really good,” he said.

Hudgins recently picked up offers from LSU and Ole Miss, with Purdue, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Michigan all in the mix, too. Tennessee “really likes” his length, as the 6-foot-4, 230-pound lineman could play end or tackle at the next level.

“Nobody really knows how I’m going to end up growing yet either but I’ll most likely play end as a four, five or six technique,” Hudgins said.

The 2020 end has no early leaders in his recruitment and may not make a decision until next February, but the 4-star prospect admits he’s very intrigued by Tennessee and really respects defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

“He’s very honest. He’s not afraid to speak what’s on his mind,” Hudgins said.

“I appreciate the honesty. A lot of coaches are trying to sell you that you’re the best thing since sliced bread. That’s not always the case. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. I like that.”