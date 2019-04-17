Did a week full of visits put Tyler Baron closer to a decision?
Knoxville Catholic athlete Tyler Baron has been of the most coveted players in the 2020 class for quite some time. This past week, he visited Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Ohio State. Throw in a camp experience in Ohio and it's been quite the flurry of activity in his recruitment.
"I got to see all those places," Baron said. "All three are places I'm interested in. For me, I'm trying to get a look at everywhere I'm interested in and at some point and I'm not saying anytime soon, make a decision based off those visits."
Baron hears from lots of schools and constantly fields calls to see where things stand as programs try to get him back on campus or to their campus for a visit. He competed at the Under Armour Ohio camp before visiting Columbus on Monday. He enjoyed the chance to get out there and get after it.
"It went really well," Baron said. "I love to compete. I like to show what I can really do. I feel like I'm sometimes overlooked and I feel like I'm capable of more. I feel like I was able to show what I've improved on."
Baron currently weighs 256 pounds after playing last season in the 240s. He has worked hard on his craft with trainer Charlie Petrone.
"I'm trying to get more mobile," Baron said. "Getting stronger and working on my technique. I think I was able to show that on Sunday. I've put on weight and I feel like I'm more explosive now."
Eventually, Baron will set down with his family and come to a decision. He's been to Tennessee countless times over the last few seasons thanks to his father working for the football program.
He was at the Orange and White game on Saturday where he spent time with his new teammate Cooper Mays, old teammate Keshawn Lawrence and fellow prospects like Jay Hardy. Baron is a key part to the process for Tennessee because he's a leader. So what will be key in his decision? Is it the coaches, the chance for playing time or possibly academics?
"It's all of the above," Baron said. "A place where I can get a great degree and somewhere I can network. A place I can set up a 40 year plan and not just a four year plan."
Baron wants to major in business and real estate marketing.
"Really it's just something that has appealed to me and peaked my interest," Baron said.
Knoxville Catholic will start practice later this month. It will be the first time he's dawned the green and gold and he can't wait.
"I'm looking forward to it," Baron said. "I'm excited for the 29th. I look forward to making a great first impression with coach Matthews and my teammates. Just show them I'm here to work."
Obviously he will make an impact on defense, but he plans on making an impact on offense at tight end in the pass catcher friendly offense that Matthews runs.
"He has been showing my plays they will run with me," Baron said. "I look forward to it."
Rivals.com ranks Baron as a 4-star in the class of 2020.