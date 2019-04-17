Knoxville Catholic athlete Tyler Baron has been of the most coveted players in the 2020 class for quite some time. This past week, he visited Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Ohio State. Throw in a camp experience in Ohio and it's been quite the flurry of activity in his recruitment.

"I got to see all those places," Baron said. "All three are places I'm interested in. For me, I'm trying to get a look at everywhere I'm interested in and at some point and I'm not saying anytime soon, make a decision based off those visits."

Baron hears from lots of schools and constantly fields calls to see where things stand as programs try to get him back on campus or to their campus for a visit. He competed at the Under Armour Ohio camp before visiting Columbus on Monday. He enjoyed the chance to get out there and get after it.

"It went really well," Baron said. "I love to compete. I like to show what I can really do. I feel like I'm sometimes overlooked and I feel like I'm capable of more. I feel like I was able to show what I've improved on."

Baron currently weighs 256 pounds after playing last season in the 240s. He has worked hard on his craft with trainer Charlie Petrone.

"I'm trying to get more mobile," Baron said. "Getting stronger and working on my technique. I think I was able to show that on Sunday. I've put on weight and I feel like I'm more explosive now."