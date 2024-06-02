After winning the Knoxville Regional, Tennessee baseball players were showered with awards for their performances.

The Vols had the MVP of the event in Dylan Dreiling and six players, including Dreiling, were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Tennessee didn't drop a game in the regional, beating Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss on the way to a fourth-straight super regional.

As MVP, Dreiling led the field in batting average at .583 while hitting 7-for-12. He mashed a pair of home runs and two doubles en-route to earning five runs and two RBI. In the regional finals, he hit a home run and double. He was responsible for three runs and an RBI.

Dreiling was named to the All-Tournament team as the left fielder.

Cal Stark was second in voting after hitting three home runs on the weekend. He was named the catcher on the All-Tournament team.

Also making the list were Christian Moore, Billy Amick, Hunter Ensley and AJ Causey.

For the runner-up, Southern Miss, Ozzie Pratt, Slade Wilks and Niko Mazza made the team. Mazza was the only unanimous choice.

Indiana had two players on the team in Brock Tibbitts and Devin Taylor.

Northern Kentucky had no players made the team.