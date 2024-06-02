Advertisement
Dylan Dreiling wins Knoxville Regional MVP, 6 Vols named All-Tournament

Dylan Dreiling during Tennessee baseball's win over Southern Miss in the Knoxville Regional on June 2, 2024.
Dylan Dreiling during Tennessee baseball's win over Southern Miss in the Knoxville Regional on June 2, 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com/Rivals.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

After winning the Knoxville Regional, Tennessee baseball players were showered with awards for their performances.

The Vols had the MVP of the event in Dylan Dreiling and six players, including Dreiling, were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Tennessee didn't drop a game in the regional, beating Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss on the way to a fourth-straight super regional.

As MVP, Dreiling led the field in batting average at .583 while hitting 7-for-12. He mashed a pair of home runs and two doubles en-route to earning five runs and two RBI. In the regional finals, he hit a home run and double. He was responsible for three runs and an RBI.

Dreiling was named to the All-Tournament team as the left fielder.

Cal Stark was second in voting after hitting three home runs on the weekend. He was named the catcher on the All-Tournament team.

Also making the list were Christian Moore, Billy Amick, Hunter Ensley and AJ Causey.

For the runner-up, Southern Miss, Ozzie Pratt, Slade Wilks and Niko Mazza made the team. Mazza was the only unanimous choice.

Indiana had two players on the team in Brock Tibbitts and Devin Taylor.

Northern Kentucky had no players made the team.

2024 Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team
Position Player Team

C

Cal Stark

Tennessee

1B

Brock Tibbitts

Indiana

2B

Christian Moore

Tennessee

3B

Billy Amick

Tennessee

SS

Ozzie Pratt

Southern Miss

LF

Dylan Dreiling (MVP)

Tennessee

CF

Hunter Ensley

Tennessee

RF

Slade Wilks

Southern Miss

DH

Devin Taylor

Indiana

P

Niko Mazza (Unanimous)

Southern Miss

P

AJ Causey

Tennessee

