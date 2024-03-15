NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jahmai Mashack sat back in a chair with a towel draped over his shoulder inside the depths of Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

He searched, for a moment, the words to sum up what had happened on the court just outside of the lockeroom minutes before.

A home loss to Kentucky nearly a week ago hardly seemed concerning. Tennessee had wrapped up the SEC regular season crown and seemed poised to follow it up with another in the SEC Tournament in Nashville before marching on to potentially its first NCAA Tournament 1-seed in program history.

In the wake of a 73-56 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday has for now left questions about how the Vols will respond with their season of promise on the line next week.

"I guess you could call it surprised," Mashack said. "But it was all on us. (Mississippi State) they played good. They played great...They had a game plan. They've been sticking with it all year. I just feel like we weren't tough enough. Including me."

There hasn't been many times where Rick Barnes' teams toughness has to be questioned. Or Mashack's, Tennessee's defensive catalyst. But that's where they found themselves after the 9-seed Bulldogs had their way with them from the opening tip.

"We feel like we're one of the best teams in the nation, so when a team puts us back on our heels, it kind of stuns us," Tennessee junior forward Jonas Aidoo said. "I felt like we were second-guessing ourselves a lot."

It played out similarly to the first meeting between the two teams back in January when Mississippi State was the more physical team for nearly 30 minutes before holding off a furious Tennessee comeback in the final minute.

That late spark, the kind that defined the Vols' league championship run during the regular season, never came Friday, partly because Dalton Knecht, the hero of several Tennessee comeback victories was largely held in check and there was no one else to takeover.

Zeigler tried. He had a game-high 20 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 15-5 run that cut the Vols' deficit to 12 with five minutes left. Mashack, who had 10 points, connected on a couple of jumpers in that stretch, but it was too little, too late.

There were shots that didn't fall, which attributed to Tennessee's 30.6% shooting from the field an even more abysmal 24.2% from three-point range, but Barnes saw a few of the trends that have been costly in the past.

"Obviously, (teams) are going to game plan for Dalton (Knecht). Because of that, some other guys are going to get opportunities and they have to shoot the ball," Barnes said. "Early in the year, when we were turning the ball over, it's because we were turning down shots, trying to do other things...You got to take the shots. You got to take them."

Those scoring droughts has been the dagger in Tennessee's postseason hopes in the past, but Knecht seemed to be the answer. He still could be.

It's hard to imagine this veteran-laden Vols team will allow two-straight losses to effect them in the NCAA Tournament, but after a quick SEC Tournament exit, there's now a feeling of having something to prove.

"At this point, all we can do is learn from it," fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi said. "We've just got to carry over what we learned from this game and not let it happen again."

"I'm always concerned about where we are, our mindset, what we're thinking," Barnes said. "I've been doing it long enough to know I wish I had a crystal ball and look into it...We have a program, we have a system we believe in. Win or lose, we got to do what we do, get prepared to play someone next week, whoever that might be (and) go from there."