Early Signing Day Profile: 4-star OL Max Anderson

Dale Dowden • VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
My name is Dale Dowden and I am the Lead Recruiting Reporter for VolReport, a Rivals.com network. My exp, 2016-2018- Sleeper Recruit, 2019- VR², and 2020-2022- Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

Tennessee has made sure to sure up its offensive line in this recruiting class.

One of the pieces is four-star tackle Max Anderson who signed on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know on the signee.

BIO

Max Anderson
About him Info

Home town

Ricky Reed (Frisco, Tex.)

Position

OT

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

300 pounds

Offered:

April 29, 2022

Committed

June 21, 2023

Signed

Dec. 20, 2023

ANALYSIS

The four-star offensive lineman will provide much-needed quality depth to an offensive line that will be very youthful after the 2024 season. Anderson will be accompanied by fellow linemen Bennett Warren, Jesse Perry, William Satterwhite and Gage Ginther.

Anderson is very big, but quick on his feet. The ability for the big man to get to the next level and efficiently block linebackers on various plays is impressive. The mauling style for the Texas native will help the transition go smoothly as physicality is a big deal in the SEC.

Already at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, the talented offensive lineman could be very impactful as the skills are versatile and allows Anderson the ability to play inside or out.

HIGHLIGHTS

