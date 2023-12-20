Early Signing Day Profile: 4-star OL Max Anderson
Tennessee has made sure to sure up its offensive line in this recruiting class.
One of the pieces is four-star tackle Max Anderson who signed on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know on the signee.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
BIO
|About him
|Info
|
Home town
|
Ricky Reed (Frisco, Tex.)
|
Position
|
OT
|
Height
|
6-foot-5
|
Weight
|
300 pounds
|
Offered:
|
April 29, 2022
|
Committed
|
June 21, 2023
|
Signed
|
Dec. 20, 2023
ANALYSIS
The four-star offensive lineman will provide much-needed quality depth to an offensive line that will be very youthful after the 2024 season. Anderson will be accompanied by fellow linemen Bennett Warren, Jesse Perry, William Satterwhite and Gage Ginther.
Anderson is very big, but quick on his feet. The ability for the big man to get to the next level and efficiently block linebackers on various plays is impressive. The mauling style for the Texas native will help the transition go smoothly as physicality is a big deal in the SEC.
Already at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, the talented offensive lineman could be very impactful as the skills are versatile and allows Anderson the ability to play inside or out.
HIGHLIGHTS
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––