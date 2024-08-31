Advertisement

in other news

VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

The VolReport Staff gives their predictions for Tennessee's season opener against Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 1, Leonard Little

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 1, Leonard Little

Tennessee opens its 2024 season in one day.

 • Noah Taylor
An inside look at what a Kim Caldwell Lady Vols practice looks like

An inside look at what a Kim Caldwell Lady Vols practice looks like

A description of what a Kim Caldwell practice looks like with Lady Vols basketball.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
GALLERY: Kim Caldwell holds Lady Vols practice ahead of season

GALLERY: Kim Caldwell holds Lady Vols practice ahead of season

Photos from Tennessee's practice on August 29, 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH/LOOK: Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium undergoes renovations

WATCH/LOOK: Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium undergoes renovations

Video and images of inside Neyland Stadium just days before the 2024 season.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

The VolReport Staff gives their predictions for Tennessee's season opener against Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 1, Leonard Little

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 1, Leonard Little

Tennessee opens its 2024 season in one day.

 • Noah Taylor
An inside look at what a Kim Caldwell Lady Vols practice looks like

An inside look at what a Kim Caldwell Lady Vols practice looks like

A description of what a Kim Caldwell practice looks like with Lady Vols basketball.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Aug 31, 2024
Edwin Spillman not dressed out for Tennessee football during warmups
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

It appears Tennessee football will be without one of its young reserve linebackers for its opener against Chattanooga.

Vols' freshman Edwin Spillman was in attendance for warmups but not going through any activities and did not have on pads.

Spillman is a true freshman who is yet to play in any games for Tennessee.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Out of Lipscomb Academy, Spillman was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He was ranked the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 19 outside linebacker.

Spillman was listed as a reserve middle linebacker on the inaugural depth chart behind co-starters Keenan Pili and Jeremiah Telander.

He joined the Vols part-way through spring practice this off-season after graduating from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

Eli Purcell was seen warming up with the Vols ahead of the game against Chattanooga presumably in Spillman's position.

Kick-off is set for 12:45 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Live
Tennessee
45
Tennessee
Chattanooga
0
Chattanooga
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
0 - 0
Tennessee
-5.5
Tennessee
0 - 0
Tennessee
Kent St.
0 - 0
Kent St.