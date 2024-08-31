in other news
It appears Tennessee football will be without one of its young reserve linebackers for its opener against Chattanooga.
Vols' freshman Edwin Spillman was in attendance for warmups but not going through any activities and did not have on pads.
Spillman is a true freshman who is yet to play in any games for Tennessee.
Out of Lipscomb Academy, Spillman was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He was ranked the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 19 outside linebacker.
Spillman was listed as a reserve middle linebacker on the inaugural depth chart behind co-starters Keenan Pili and Jeremiah Telander.
He joined the Vols part-way through spring practice this off-season after graduating from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.
Eli Purcell was seen warming up with the Vols ahead of the game against Chattanooga presumably in Spillman's position.
Kick-off is set for 12:45 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network.
