VolQuest.com

Tennessee wrapped up with the 2018 NFL Draft with three selections over the weekend, as defensive back Rashaan Gaulden went in the third round to Carolina and both tailback John Kelly (Los Angeles) and defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie (Kansas City) were sixth round selections.

All three former Vols elected to forego their senior seasons and enter the draft after new head coach Jeremy Pruitt took over for Butch Jones.

Eight Tennessee players also signed deals as undrafted free agents Saturday:

TE Ethan Wolf — Tennessee Titans

KR Evan Berry — Cleveland Browns

OL Jashon Robertson — Dallas Cowboys

DL Kendal Vickers — Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Colton Jumper — New Orleans Saints

CB Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers

OL Brett Kendrick — Detroit Lions

P Trevor Daniel — Houston Texans

Also, wideout Josh Smith was invited to the New Orleans Saints’ rookie mini-camp.

Tight end Jakob Johnson and defensive backs Shaq Wiggins, Justin Martin and Elliott Berry are among those still hoping to land onto a team.