The first step for the return of student athletes to college campuses is complete. Wednesday, the NCAA Council voted not to extend the NCAA ban on all activities for all sports. The current moratorium expires on May 31st.

By not extended the date, it allows individual conferences and schools the ability to chose when to bring student athletes back to campus. Football players and basketball players will be allowed to return. Other sports return date will be determined later.

On Friday the SEC’s member institution presidents and chancellors will vote on the conferences stance on returning. It's expected to be June 1st.

Some schools in the SEC have already allowed their coaches under guidelines of their local health authority to return to the office. All the SEC schools including Tennessee have a phase plan of return which includes how to manage crowds for meetings, weight room use, cafeteria, training room, etc.

Upon returning to campus football players would start their off-season summer voluntary conditioning under guidelines provided by the SEC’s recently appointed task force which features doctors from every school.

The return of student athletes in the coming days/weeks further paves the road for the possibilities of college football this fall. The University of Tennessee has announced it’s plan this fall is to have students on campus. Some schools like Notre Dame and South Carolina have already announced an adjustment to their fall academic calendar that would have the on campus semester ending at Thanksgiving.

Sources say the plan for preparation for a football season for college programs would include a six week training camp leading up to the opening weekend of football which would me fall practice would start on or around July 25th.