Cal Stark hit a home run to give Tennessee the lead in the fourth inning but the Vols were unable to hold it.

Grand Canyon scored a run in three of the last four innings, two of which came off of Tennessee errors and the Lopes upset the No. 2 Vols, 4-3 at the MLB Desert Invitational at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix on Saturday.

It was Tennessee's second loss in as many days after dropping its opener, 3-1 to Arizona on Friday.

GCU opened the scoring in bottom of the first as Jacob Wilson tripled down the right field line to score Zack Gregory with one out.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Burns pitched back-to-back strikeouts and got Tennessee out of the inning without further damage, but after Austin Jaslove gave the Vols (0-2) their first hit in the second with a single to second, they were unable to take advantage with two runners on.

Stark didn't waste an opportunity in the fourth, though.

In his second at-bat of the night, he homered to left off of LHP Connor Markl to score two runs and put Tennessee in front 2-1. The Vols added another in the fifth, starting with a Jared Dickey one-out triple to center that set up Christian Moore's two out RBI single that scored him two at-bats later.

Tennessee threatened again with the bases loaded later in the frame, but Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, who replaced Markl out of the bullpen after giving up the Moore RBI, managed to keep the Vols from piling on and keeping the deficit at two runs.

Getting out of that jam in the fifth loomed large for Tennessee in the rest of the way.

Wilson singled to lead off the sixth, then reached second on a Andrew Lindsey wild pitch. Elijah Buries laid down a bunt and a throwing error allowed Wilson to score the tying run.

With two outs in the seventh, Cade Verdusco reached on a Jaslove throwing error that led to Eli Paton scoring the go-ahead run. Lindsey walked a batter to put runner on first and second, but John Sheehan popped up to Dickey in right to keep the score at 4-3.

Dylan Dreiling, pinch-hitting for Laslove, worked a full count with two outs in the eighth and singled to right, but instead of getting the go-ahead run on first, Denton tried to turn the hit into more by aggressively going for third.

The decision did not payoff.

Verdusco fielded the ball and made the long throw to Dustin Crenshaw who easily tagged Denton at third and Tennessee came up empty.

For the first time in four innings, GCU went scoreless in the eighth with Lindsey throwing his first and only strikeout to keep the deficit at one. Tennessee couldn't pay it off, however. The Vols went down in order in the ninth.

Right-hander Daniel Avita (1-0) earned the win for GCU.

Lindsey (0-1) went 3.0 innings, allowing three hits in his first outing of the season. Burns recorded six strikeouts and gave up three hits and two runs as the starter.

At the plate, Stark was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Moore went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tennessee will look to finish off its three-game stay in Arizona on a high note against UC San Diego (1-1) at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Sloan Park in Phoenix.

The Tritons beat Michigan 11-2 on Saturday.